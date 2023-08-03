Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.50 Billion Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,854,820,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,232,804,000 after purchasing an additional 57,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $7.27 on Thursday, reaching $710.17. 579,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,825. The company has a 50 day moving average of $702.13 and a 200 day moving average of $690.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

