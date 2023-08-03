Sculati Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,058 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10,658.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000.

XSMO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,952. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $42.49 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

