Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

LMT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $447.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,913. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $456.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.03.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

