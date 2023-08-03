Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $62,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after buying an additional 332,719 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $28,182,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,137,000 after purchasing an additional 136,759 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,864 shares of company stock worth $1,170,058 over the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.81. The company had a trading volume of 271,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,924. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

