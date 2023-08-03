Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.01 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 89.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $541.24 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004065 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019855 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017372 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014127 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,194.93 or 1.00045228 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000727 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.
About Seele-N
Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.
Seele-N Token Trading
