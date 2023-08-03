Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.01 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 89.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $541.24 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014127 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,194.93 or 1.00045228 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00004492 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $191.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.