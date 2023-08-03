Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.90. The stock had a trading volume of 323,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,851. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $104.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIGI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wole C. Coaxum purchased 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

