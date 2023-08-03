Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.10-9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.56. Sempra also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.60-9.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $146.87 on Thursday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,223,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 14,619.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,337,000 after buying an additional 376,735 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

