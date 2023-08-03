Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.51. 1,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
Seneca Financial Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.
Seneca Financial Company Profile
Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans.
