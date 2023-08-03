Short Interest in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Declines By 8.2%

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AC shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,956. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $807.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 99.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

