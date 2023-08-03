Short Interest in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Declines By 8.2%

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AC shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 19th.
View Our Latest Analysis on AC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,956. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $807.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 99.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.
Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is -29.41%.
About Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Associated Capital Group
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.