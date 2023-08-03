Short Interest in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Declines By 7.5%

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.90. The company had a trading volume of 392,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,251. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.