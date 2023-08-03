Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expands By 5.1%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,800 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 288,100 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 15.2 %

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 113,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.71. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $48.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.54 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CENT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,665,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

