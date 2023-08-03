Short Interest in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Decreases By 7.8%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,550,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 67,840,000 shares. Currently, 23.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $44,309.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,537 shares in the company, valued at $670,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,737,041.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $44,309.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 890,111 shares of company stock worth $7,746,437. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 152.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CHPT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.52.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock remained flat at $8.12 on Thursday. 5,778,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,984,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.59.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

