Short Interest in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expands By 6.1%

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 657,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,295,000 after acquiring an additional 260,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DaVita by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after acquiring an additional 339,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,161 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,998,000 after acquiring an additional 67,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA remained flat at $101.97 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 222,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. DaVita has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.61.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

