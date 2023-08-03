Short Interest in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Grows By 5.8%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 316,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Emerald Stock Performance

NYSE:EEX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.52. 71,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,338. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. Emerald has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $284.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 191.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Emerald by 1,887.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Emerald in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Emerald during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 11.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Emerald in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Emerald in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.20 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerald

Emerald Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.