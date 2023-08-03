Short Interest in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Grows By 5.8%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 316,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Emerald Stock Performance
NYSE:EEX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.52. 71,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,338. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. Emerald has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $284.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.32.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 191.13%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Emerald in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Emerald in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.20 price objective for the company.
Emerald Company Profile
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.
