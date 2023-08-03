Short Interest in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Grows By 5.6%

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 459,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,993. The stock has a market cap of $665.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 494.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMRE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of Global Medical REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 26.7% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 945,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

