Short Interest in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Grows By 5.7%

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,400 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 533,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of HF Foods Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. State Street Corp increased its position in HF Foods Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HF Foods Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in HF Foods Group by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HFFG remained flat at $5.30 during trading on Thursday. 28,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,792. The stock has a market cap of $286.68 million, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.67. HF Foods Group has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group ( NASDAQ:HFFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $293.86 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.