Short Interest in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Expands By 6.0%

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 154,600 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 17.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS traded up $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $222.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.91. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $173.51 and a 12-month high of $324.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The savings and loans company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIFS. TheStreet downgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Report on HIFS

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.