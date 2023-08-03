Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Decreases By 8.3%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at €34.12 ($37.49) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.74. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of €24.80 ($27.25) and a 12-month high of €35.51 ($39.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.65 ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of €23.20 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

