Short Interest in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Rises By 5.7%

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 673,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.44.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $389.82. The company had a trading volume of 352,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $399.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.03%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

