Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Shurgard Self Storage Price Performance

Shares of SSSAF opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

About Shurgard Self Storage

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.