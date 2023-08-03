Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.43.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.62. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 473.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 197.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

