Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIMO. B. Riley decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $104.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $63.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.36. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.92. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $51.44 and a 52-week high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $124.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

