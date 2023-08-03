Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SILK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silk Road Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. CL King initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 494,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.77 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.26.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $32,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,663,501.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 3,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $106,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,877.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $32,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,663,501.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $172,345. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 23.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 63.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,542,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

