Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 5,054 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VIOO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.59. 23,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average is $90.36. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $99.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

