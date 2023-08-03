Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

SCHF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.53. 1,526,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,508. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

