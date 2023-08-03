Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 6,799 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,892,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,674 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,007,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,949,000 after acquiring an additional 728,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.