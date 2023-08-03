Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 7,398 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $460,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after buying an additional 1,365,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,229. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.