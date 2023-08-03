Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 355 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,442,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,380,289. The company has a market cap of $198.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

