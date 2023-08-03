Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Cuts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,043,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,159,000 after purchasing an additional 286,709 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,692,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,582,000 after purchasing an additional 331,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,294,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,470,217. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $119.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.78.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2753 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

