Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.05 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

ABBV traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.58. 510,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.53. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

