Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $620,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,202,332 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

