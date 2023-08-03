Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $889,000 in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 1.71% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $29.32. 672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,544. The company has a market cap of $51.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

The Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (TRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds index. TRND, a fund of funds, provides exposure to large- and mid-cap companies in developed markets including the US. Its underlying funds use momentum to toggle to cash at 50% or 100%.

