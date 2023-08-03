Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 4,123 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.93. 1,057,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552,302. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average of $81.78. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

