Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Visa were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Visa by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in Visa by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $236.80. 1,105,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,242,545. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.42. The company has a market cap of $443.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

