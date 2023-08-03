Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $24.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Sinclair stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Sinclair has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $3.30. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.73 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Sinclair will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in Sinclair by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sinclair by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

