Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned 6.49% of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 106.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 866.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LEAD stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $46.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27.

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

