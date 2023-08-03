SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.9 %

SITE traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $160.73. 396,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,929. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $176.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.09. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

