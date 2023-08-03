Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SKY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SKY

Skyline Champion Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.28. 111,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,742. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Skyline Champion by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.