Smith Anglin Financial LLC Purchases 21,228 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77,925.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

VCLT stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,887. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.25. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

