Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Shares Up 7.7%

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.33 and last traded at C$5.30. 155,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 117,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.92.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowline Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.81. The firm has a market cap of C$748.04 million, a P/E ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

