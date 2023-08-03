SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.63.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 25,956,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,610,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 1.81. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $785,175.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,617.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,617.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,767,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after buying an additional 224,401 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 38.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 531,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 147,417 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 66.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 36.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 237,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.