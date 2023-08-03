Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.17.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SON

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.29. 198,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,224. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.