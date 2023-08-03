SP Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,781 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,479 shares of company stock worth $15,750,807 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.84. 56,132,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,338,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.56. The company has a market cap of $812.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.