SP Asset Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SP Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,190 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

AXP stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.20. 670,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,522. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.72. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

