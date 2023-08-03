SP Asset Management LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,529 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,607,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,816,000 after purchasing an additional 130,661 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,730 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,778,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,767,000 after acquiring an additional 132,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,843,000 after acquiring an additional 286,197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.63. 170,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.83. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $81.44. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

