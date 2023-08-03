SP Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,283,216,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IJR stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.37. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.