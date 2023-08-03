SP Asset Management LLC Sells 3,530 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SP Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $7.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.35. 32,129,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,115,569. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

