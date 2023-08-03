SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 36,176 shares.The stock last traded at $35.21 and had previously closed at $35.48.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $514.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWX. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $512,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

