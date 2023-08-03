SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Shares Up 0.1%

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.12 and last traded at $53.65. 61,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 78,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $567.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

