Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of ANY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. 84,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,057. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $23.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 177.15% and a negative net margin of 2,349.75%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth about $48,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Sphere 3D by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

