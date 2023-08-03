Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Sphere 3D Stock Performance
Shares of ANY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. 84,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,057. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $23.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 177.15% and a negative net margin of 2,349.75%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Company Profile
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.
